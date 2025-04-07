AIRLINK 169.96 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-3.18%)
BOP 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.18%)
CNERGY 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.38%)
FCCL 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-4.17%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.62%)
FLYNG 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.43%)
HUBC 137.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-3.34%)
HUMNL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.01%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
MLCF 58.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-5.49%)
OGDC 216.25 Decreased By ▼ -10.52 (-4.64%)
PACE 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.37%)
PAEL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-6.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PIBTL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.72%)
POWER 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.83%)
PPL 177.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.42 (-4.53%)
PRL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.47%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.99%)
SEARL 94.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.69 (-5.67%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-5.22%)
SYM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.41%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.75%)
TPLP 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.63%)
TRG 63.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-4.17%)
WAVESAPP 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.12%)
BR100 12,424 Decreased By -402.4 (-3.14%)
BR30 37,274 Decreased By -1587.1 (-4.08%)
KSE100 115,273 Decreased By -3518.4 (-2.96%)
KSE30 35,706 Decreased By -1073.1 (-2.92%)
South Korean shares plunge to 17-month low as US tariff worries dominate

  • The benchmark KOSPI was down 113.43 points, or 4.60%, at 2,351.99
Reuters Published 07 Apr, 2025 10:55am

SEOUL: South Korean shares plunged on Monday to their lowest level in more than 17 months, activating a trading curb, as US tariff worries strike global financial markets.

The benchmark KOSPI was down 113.43 points, or 4.60%, at 2,351.99 as of 0239 GMT, after falling as much as 5.6% to its lowest level since November 1, 2023.

A sidecar trading curb was activated on the KOSPI soon after the market opened, halting programme trading for five minutes, for the first time since August 5, 2024.

Elsewhere in Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell more than 3%, as Hong Kong and Taiwanese markets dropped more than 9% and China’s shed over 5%.

Japan’s Nikkei declined more than 6%, as US stock futures extended losses after Wall Street’s heavy two-day sell-off as US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs stoke recession fears.

South Korea will prepare support measures for sectors with urgent needs, the finance minister said on Monday, ahead of Trump’s 25% tariff, which is planned to be imposed on imports from the United States’ Asian ally starting Wednesday.

The country’s financial regulator said it would be prepared to activate its 100 trillion-won ($68.17 billion) market stabilising programme, while the central bank also vowed to stabilise markets.

“Volatility will continue to remain elevated as Trump’s tariffs and retaliatory measures from other countries are adversely affecting corporate earnings,” said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

Among South Korean heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 4.28% and peer SK Hynix lost 7.19%, set for their biggest drops in more than four months and two months, respectively.

Hyundai Motor shed 4.95%, marking its biggest drop since late October and the lowest in 15 months, and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 4.01%.

Battery makers, steel manufacturers and biopharmaceutical companies also fell sharply.

Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 1.17 trillion won, extending their sell-off to a seventh straight session.

South Korean shares track Wall Street lower, but set for weekly gain

The won was quoted at 1,468.2 per dollar, down 0.5% from the previous close and 2.6% from a five-week high hit on Friday when a court ruling upholding the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol reduced political risk.

On Monday, the spread on five-year credit default swaps widened to 49.83 points, sharply up from 40.84 on Friday, the highest since January 2023 and the biggest jump since March 2020. Such swaps offer insurance against the risk of default.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.8 basis points to 2.426% and the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 7.2 basis points to 2.668%, hitting their lowest since March 2022 and December 2024, respectively.

