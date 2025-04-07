AIRLINK 169.96 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-3.18%)
BOP 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.18%)
CNERGY 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.38%)
FCCL 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-4.17%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.62%)
FLYNG 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.43%)
HUBC 137.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-3.34%)
HUMNL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.01%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
MLCF 58.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-5.49%)
OGDC 216.25 Decreased By ▼ -10.52 (-4.64%)
PACE 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.37%)
PAEL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-6.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PIBTL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.72%)
POWER 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.83%)
PPL 177.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.42 (-4.53%)
PRL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.47%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.99%)
SEARL 94.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.69 (-5.67%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-5.22%)
SYM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.41%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.75%)
TPLP 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.63%)
TRG 63.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-4.17%)
WAVESAPP 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.12%)
BR100 12,424 Decreased By -402.4 (-3.14%)
BR30 37,274 Decreased By -1587.1 (-4.08%)
KSE100 115,273 Decreased By -3518.4 (-2.96%)
KSE30 35,706 Decreased By -1073.1 (-2.92%)
Apr 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares tumble as trade war, US recession fears fuel turmoil

Reuters Published 07 Apr, 2025 10:42am

Indian shares fell sharply on Monday as concerns over a trade war and growing recession fears in the US continued to fuel a global stock market rout.

The Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex trimmed some losses from the pre-open trade, declining 3.96% to 21,995.3 and 3.71% to 72,546.64, respectively, as of 10:01 a.m. IST.

Both benchmarks lost about 5% at the open, the steepest drop in terms of percentage since March 2020. Other Asian markets slumped, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index losing 6.8%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 6.5%. President Donald Trump’s new tariffs are “larger than expected” and the economic impact on inflation and growth will be likely, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday, flagging an uncertain outlook for the US economy.

The Nasdaq confirmed a bear market on Friday as oil prices and other commodities plunged amid a massive global market decline following Trump’s announcement of sweeping tariffs on Wednesday.

The Nifty volatility index rose the most in 10 years to 20.88.

“The sell-off in domestic equities today has to do with investors panicking that the US tariffs could cause collateral damage to global economy and India could bear the brunt,” said Gaurav Dua, senior vice president of capital markets strategy at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Investor confidence has plummeted after the reciprocal tariffs and retaliatory measures from China, which spurred fears of an escalation in the global trade war, said analysts.

Indian stocks end week lower

Barclays estimated a 30-basis point downside risk to India’s fiscal year 2026 GDP growth, while Goldman Sachs forecast a 2%-3% hit on earnings growth over the next couple of years due to the tariffs.

All 13 major sectors logged losses on the day.

IT companies, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the US lost 5.3%.

Metals dropped 7%, while heavyweight financials shed 3.5%.

The broader small-caps and mid-caps fell 5.5% and 4.6%, respectively.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares tumble as trade war, US recession fears fuel turmoil

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

National development: Wheel back on the track: PM

Ring leader among nine terrorists killed in Dera Ismail Khan IBO: ISPR

Engro Energy denies breach, terminates EPQL SPA after acquirer’s withdrawal

Electricity relief package to be implemented: spokesperson

Phase-II of Reko Diq: Centre vows full financial support

Stocks dive in Asia, markets hunger for rapid US rate cuts

Afghan border: Infiltration bid thwarted, 8 terrorists killed

Oil plunge deepens on fears global trade war could trigger recession

Two US teams due this week: thaw in bilateral ties likely

Read more stories