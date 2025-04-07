World Health Day: GCDA to hold seminar

LAHORE: A national seminar in connection with ‘World Health Day’ is being organized by the General Cadre Doctors Association in collaboration with Ameer-ud-din Medical College, Lahore General Hospital and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences, Lahore Monday.

The seminar will be chaired by the Principal of Ameer-ud-din Medical College, Professor Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar. Gynecologists and paediatricians of the Lahore General Hospital, University of Child Health Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Junaid Rashid, representatives of the General Cadre Doctors Association, World Health Organization and others.

