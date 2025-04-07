AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-07

World Health Day: GCDA to hold seminar

Recorder Report Published 07 Apr, 2025 02:49am

LAHORE: A national seminar in connection with ‘World Health Day’ is being organized by the General Cadre Doctors Association in collaboration with Ameer-ud-din Medical College, Lahore General Hospital and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences, Lahore Monday.

The seminar will be chaired by the Principal of Ameer-ud-din Medical College, Professor Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar. Gynecologists and paediatricians of the Lahore General Hospital, University of Child Health Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Junaid Rashid, representatives of the General Cadre Doctors Association, World Health Organization and others.

