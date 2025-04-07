‘Pakistan’s higher education faces crisis of vision and resources’

KARACHI: Pakistan’s higher education system faces deep-rooted challenges, including a lack of intellectual depth, limited funding, and poor long-term planning. These issues have held back the growth and development of the country’s educational institutions.

Addressing at the launching ceremony of the Institute of Design Thinking, Entrepreneurship, and Leadership (IDEAL), Habib University President Professor Wasif Rizvi said that by recognizing these gaps, Habib University’s Board made a commitment to find sustainable solutions. Over the past decade, the university has been working to create a model that redefines education for a rapidly changing world.

To understand the importance of this new initiative, it is helpful to reflect on the past. In the 1960s, Pakistan’s universities focused primarily on producing professionals in the fields such as medicine, engineering, and business. While these disciplines are undoubtedly important, this narrow focus left little room for creativity, critical thinking, and intellectual exploration, he said.

For him, a major shift came after the events of 9/11, which forced both the world and Pakistan to confront complex problems requiring more than just technical expertise. It became clear that the country’s universities were not equipped to handle these challenges. They lacked the ability to develop interdisciplinary thinking, social responsibility, and innovation.

Professor Wasif Rizvi said that one of the core issues facing Pakistan’s higher education system is the absence of a clear national vision or policy. Public universities are often bogged down by excessive government control, while private institutions, although more autonomous, still struggle with governance and planning challenges.

There is disconnecting between academia and the industries that drive the economy. Business leaders often cannot even define the skills and talents they need, leading to a workforce that is ill-prepared for real-world challenges.

IDEAL aims at bridging this gap by bringing together educators, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to collaboratively redesign the educational experience.

At the heart of this initiative is design thinking, a human-centered approach to innovation that encourages creative problem-solving, collaboration, and empathy.

Through this model, IDEAL will teach students to think critically, communicate effectively, and adapt to complex and ever-changing environments.

Professor Wasif Rizvi highlighted that universities must evolve to become spaces for exploration, experimentation, and leadership - not just vocational training centers. The goal is to nurture future leaders who are equipped to tackle the world’s most pressing issues and drive positive changes in society.

Susan Giesecke, Director of Engagements at the Sutardja Center for Entrepreneurship & Technology at UC Berkeley, draws from her vast experience in innovation and global partnerships.

She highlighted how design thinking can drive creativity, adaptability, and collaboration between sectors. Sarah Stein Greenberg, Executive Director of Stanford’s d.school, and a member of Habib University’s Board of Governors, also shared her insights.

She said “When we teach in traditional boxes that are how we start to think. Having a physical environment that reflects flexibility, innovation, and experimentation is key to unlocking that behaviour in both faculty and students.”

As Pakistan looks to the future, the need for such a transformation is more urgent than ever. The time has come to move beyond viewing education as a mere path to employment. Instead, universities must inspire students to think with purpose, explore new ideas, and develop the skills needed to shape the future.

