KPK, Balochistan: NA to discuss law, order situation today

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to meet on Monday (today), with a comprehensive legislative business, resolutions, and matters of urgent public importance with a focus to deprive women of their legal right of inheritance.

The House will discuss in length the overall law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtoonkhawa (KPK) and Balochistan.

Opposition parties will also put tough questions before the House on several challenges facing the country on security and economic fronts.

According to 12-point agenda issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, the calling attention notice jointly submitted by MNAs Asiya Naz Tanoli, Nuzhat Sadiq, Shaista Pervaiz, Muneeba Iqbal, and Shaista Khan will seek the attention of the Minister for Human Rights to the issue of women being deprived of their lawful share in inheritance.

The members of the lower house of the Parliament cite legal loopholes and patriarchal resistance as key factors contributing to this injustice, which has caused increasing concerns among the public.

Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi will move a resolution seeking to extend the Societies Registration (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 (XI of 2024), for another 120 days starting from April 27, 2025, under the constitutional provisions related to ordinance extensions, reads the agenda.

The House will also consider the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Federal Education and Professional Training Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will move the bill for consideration and passage.

The proposed legislation seeks amendments to the 1975 Act governing the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.

Furthermore, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary will present the Special Technology Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The bill, already passed by the Senate, will be taken up for consideration and passage by the National Assembly.

The Minister for Human Rights, Azam Nazeer Tarar, will lay before the House the annual reports of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) for the years 2023 and 2024, as required under the National Commission for Human Rights Act, 2012.

The National Assembly will continue its discussion on the motion of thanks moved earlier by Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary in response to the President’s address to the joint session of Parliament on March 10, 2025.

Another Calling Attention Notice by MNA Sahibzada Sibghatullah will highlight the non-adjustment of the share of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) under the NFC Award following its merger. The issue remains a serious concern for the people of the region.

Members will also be allowed to take up other important matters under Rule 18 that do not fall under Points of Order.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025