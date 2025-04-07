AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.47%)
FCCL 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 142.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.12%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
OGDC 226.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.91 (-3.37%)
PACE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
POWER 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
PPL 185.92 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-3.07%)
PRL 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.66%)
SEARL 100.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.02%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-07

Sterling drops sharply against dollar

Reuters Published 07 Apr, 2025 02:49am

LONDON: Sterling fell against the dollar and the yen, while hitting a seven-month low versus the euro on Friday as China’s additional tariffs against the US deepened a selloff in risky assets.

Global stocks have tumbled for a second day after US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff plans, with the selloff deepening after China said it would impose additional tariffs of 34% on all US goods.

Among major developed market currencies (G10), sterling tends to be more volatile and sensitive to risk sentiment than traditional safe havens such as the Japanese yen, the Swiss franc, or the US dollar. However, Trump’s moves have raised questions about the safe-haven status of the greenback.

The pound fell 0.6% to $1.3014. It dropped 1.6% against the yen to a fresh five-week low at 187.92.

Market participants are looking to the possibility of a trade deal between Britain and the United States. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said earlier this week that talks with the US on such a deal that would help Britain avoid being hit by Trump’s import tariffs were “well advanced”.

However, investors boosted their bets on future Bank of England rate cuts and are now fully pricing in three 25 basis points in easing moves by year-end, in line with similar market expectations for the European Central Bank.

Sterling hit its lowest level since end-August against the euro at 84.84 pence, down 0.6%, although investors have recently sold the common currency on tariff-related headlines.

Chris Turner, head of forex strategy at ING, mentioned two drivers of the euro’s rise against sterling.

“The first is that the euro has better liquidity than sterling and will benefit more as investors leave the dollar,” he said.

“The second is that the looming global trade war is proving the greater leveller for rate spreads,” he said, referring to past expectations of a slower pace of rate cuts in Britain.

Donald Trump Sterling US dollar

Comments

200 characters

Sterling drops sharply against dollar

Electricity relief package to be implemented: spokesperson

Phase-II of Reko Diq: Centre vows full financial support

Afghan border: Infiltration bid thwarted, 8 terrorists killed

Two US teams due this week: thaw in bilateral ties likely

Section 122 (5) and Section 122 (5A): ATIR explains scope of amendment procedure

307 illegal Afghans deported from Sindh: Sharjeel

MoU inked with China to increase cotton production

Online business integration, other matters: FBR failed to defend case before FTO

BNP-M announces shutdown strike across Balochistan

Mengal now faces prospect of arrest

Read more stories