Pakistan

Security forces kill 16 terrorists trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published March 23, 2025 Updated March 23, 2025 05:22pm

Security forces killed 16 terrorists who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

“On night 22/ 23 March, movement of a group of khwarij [terrorists], trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Ghulam Khan Kallay, North Waziristan District.

“Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. After an intense fire exchange, all sixteen Khwarij were sent to hell,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Security forces kill three terrorists in Khyber district operation: ISPR

Pakistan has consistently urged the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management and prevent the use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan, the statement further said.

“The interim Afghan government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of its territory by militants.”

Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to securing the country’s borders and eliminating the threat of terrorism, the ISPR said.

ISPR terrorists killed military operation security operation

