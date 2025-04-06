AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
Jasprit Bumrah back with IPL’s Mumbai as he nears injury return

AFP Published 06 Apr, 2025 01:12pm

MUMBAI: India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday joined his IPL team Mumbai Indians ahead of a clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, raising hopes of his return from injury.

Bumrah, the 2024 international cricketer of the year, has been out action since he missed the final day of the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney in January because of a back injury.

Five-time champions Mumbai announced Bumrah’s return with a video on social media titled “ready to roar”.

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of India’s Champions Trophy squad

Bumrah, 31, will be key to Mumbai’s hopes of a turnaround after losing three of their four matches this season.

They face Bengaluru at their home Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

