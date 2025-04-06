Quake tremors hit Swat, Mingora

SWAT: Earthquake tremors were felt in Swat and the neighboring areas of Mingora on Saturday.

The tremors struck in the early hours, sending people rushing to the streets, while others sought shelter in open areas. Fortunately, no casualties or property damage have been reported as of now.

According to the Seismic Center, the earthquake measured 4.2 on the Richter scale and occurred at a depth of 64 kilometers. The epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush mountain range, an area known for its frequent seismic activity.

Though the tremors lasted only for a brief period, their intensity was sufficient to create widespread panic among the population, who have been on edge following last week’s strong earthquake that shook Islamabad, Peshawar, and various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The earlier tremors had already heightened the sense of vulnerability, with people in those regions rushing out of their homes, many reciting prayers for safety.