AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.47%)
FCCL 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 142.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.12%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
OGDC 226.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.91 (-3.37%)
PACE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
POWER 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
PPL 185.92 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-3.07%)
PRL 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.66%)
SEARL 100.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.02%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-06

Businesses protest killing of trader’s grandson in Sukkur

Recorder Report Published 06 Apr, 2025 05:44am

KARACHI: Businesses remained closed in protest over killing of a trade leader’s grandson in Sukkur on Saturday, as tradesmen demand arrest of the murderer.

Chairman of All Pakistan Organisation of Small Traders and Cottage Industry, Haji Haroon Memon, whose grandson Hafiz Usman Memon along with Abdullah Memon was killed by a reckless driver of the son of a politician in Sukkur, announced to expand the protest to other parts of Sindh if culprit was not arrested.

The accident also left one Abdul Ahad critically injured when a vehicle allegedly driven by the son of a prominent political figure, Mukesh Kumar, ran them over on the Eid day.

Haroon Memon demanded the immediate arrest and strict punishment of the accused.

Speaking at the residence of his grandson Hafiz Usman in Karachi, he condemned the police for shielding the suspect despite clear evidence. “The powerful are above the law. If the killer is not arrested within 48 hours, protests will spread across Sindh,” he warned.

General Secretary, Mehmood Azam called for Rs50 million in compensation for each bereaved family and Rs20 million for the injured.

President of the association’s Karachi chapter Mehmood Hamid added, “In just 90 days, 226 citizens have been killed by dumpers in Karachi without justice; now Sukkur mourns the same brutality.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

protests sukkur businesses Haji Haroon Memon trade leader

Comments

200 characters

Businesses protest killing of trader’s grandson in Sukkur

PM to announce another ‘good news’ soon: Azma

Governance reforms progress: Second IMF mission arrives in just 2 months

Duties, taxes increased on import of ammunition from China

Power sector owes Rs165.256bn to SNGPL

Travel ban will come into effect from 13th: KSA revises visa policies for travellers from Pakistan, India, 12 other states

SC to take up pleas against Super Tax tomorrow

Deportation of illegal Afghan migrants under way

PTI rift deepens after Gandapur’s remarks

Sharjeel reiterates party’s stance against canal project

Bilawal’s reservations: PM engages party leaders in talks

Read more stories