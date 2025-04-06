Businesses protest killing of trader’s grandson in Sukkur

KARACHI: Businesses remained closed in protest over killing of a trade leader’s grandson in Sukkur on Saturday, as tradesmen demand arrest of the murderer.

Chairman of All Pakistan Organisation of Small Traders and Cottage Industry, Haji Haroon Memon, whose grandson Hafiz Usman Memon along with Abdullah Memon was killed by a reckless driver of the son of a politician in Sukkur, announced to expand the protest to other parts of Sindh if culprit was not arrested.

The accident also left one Abdul Ahad critically injured when a vehicle allegedly driven by the son of a prominent political figure, Mukesh Kumar, ran them over on the Eid day.

Haroon Memon demanded the immediate arrest and strict punishment of the accused.

Speaking at the residence of his grandson Hafiz Usman in Karachi, he condemned the police for shielding the suspect despite clear evidence. “The powerful are above the law. If the killer is not arrested within 48 hours, protests will spread across Sindh,” he warned.

General Secretary, Mehmood Azam called for Rs50 million in compensation for each bereaved family and Rs20 million for the injured.

President of the association’s Karachi chapter Mehmood Hamid added, “In just 90 days, 226 citizens have been killed by dumpers in Karachi without justice; now Sukkur mourns the same brutality.”

