AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.47%)
FCCL 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 142.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.12%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
OGDC 226.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.91 (-3.37%)
PACE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
POWER 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
PPL 185.92 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-3.07%)
PRL 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.66%)
SEARL 100.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.02%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-06

PM, JI Ameer discuss relief in electricity prices, Palestine issue

APP Published 06 Apr, 2025 05:44am

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from Ameer-e-Jamaat-e-Islami, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, on Saturday, during which the latter thanked the Prime Minister for the recent reduction in electricity prices.

The Prime Minister welcomed the gesture and reiterated his government’s commitment to prioritizing public welfare. “Despite challenges, we have given top priority to public relief, and this mission will continue,” he said. “God willing, Pakistan’s journey of development will continue,” he added.

Both leaders also discussed the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, expressing deep concern over Israel’s unprovoked bombings and atrocities on unarmed Palestinian civilians. They condemned the silence of the international community on the ongoing violence.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, vowing to raise the issue at every international forum. “Pakistan’s stance on supporting our helpless Palestinian brothers and sisters who are victims of Zionist oppression is clear,” he emphasized. The conversation reflected a shared resolve to continue advocating for public relief at home and justice for oppressed people abroad.

Palestine Gaza electricity prices JI PM Shehbaz Sharif Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman Israel Gaza war power tariff cut

Comments

200 characters

PM, JI Ameer discuss relief in electricity prices, Palestine issue

PM to announce another ‘good news’ soon: Azma

Governance reforms progress: Second IMF mission arrives in just 2 months

Duties, taxes increased on import of ammunition from China

Power sector owes Rs165.256bn to SNGPL

Travel ban will come into effect from 13th: KSA revises visa policies for travellers from Pakistan, India, 12 other states

SC to take up pleas against Super Tax tomorrow

Deportation of illegal Afghan migrants under way

PTI rift deepens after Gandapur’s remarks

Sharjeel reiterates party’s stance against canal project

Bilawal’s reservations: PM engages party leaders in talks

Read more stories