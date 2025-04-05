AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.47%)
FCCL 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 142.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.12%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
OGDC 226.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.91 (-3.37%)
PACE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
POWER 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
PPL 185.92 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-3.07%)
PRL 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.66%)
SEARL 100.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.02%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Foxconn reports record Q1 revenue, says it must closely watch global politics

Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2025 01:39pm

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, posted its highest first-quarter revenue ever on strong demand for artificial intelligence products but said it would need to closely watch global politics.

Revenue for Apple’s biggest iPhone assembler jumped 24.2% year-on-year to T$1.64 trillion ($49.5 billion), Foxconn said in a statement on Saturday, just missing the T$1.68 trillion LSEG SmartEstimate, which gives greater weight to forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

Robust AI demand led to strong revenue growth for its cloud and networking products division, said Foxconn, whose customers include AI chip firm Nvidia.

For smart consumer electronics, which includes iPhones, there was “flattish” year-on-year growth, it said.

March revenue rose 23.4% on year to T$552.1 billion, a March record.

Foxconn said it anticipates growth this quarter from the previous three months and from the same period last year but warned: “The impact of evolving global political and economic conditions will need continued close monitoring.”

It did not elaborate.

Foxconn plans EV event in Japan to woo manufacturers, sources say

U.S. President Donald Trump this week slapped additional 34% tariffs on Chinese goods, bringing the total new levies this year to 54% on the country. The Chinese city of Zhengzhou is home to the world’s largest iPhone manufacturing facility, operated by Foxconn.

Trump also put a 32% tariff on Taiwan, though the bulk of Foxconn’s factories are located overseas.

The company, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry, does not provide numerical forecasts. It reports full first quarter earnings on May 14.

Foxconn’s shares jumped 76% last year, far outperforming the 28.5% rise for the Taiwan market, but are down 17% so far this year, mirroring broader pressure on tech stocks rattled by Trump’s tumultuous trade policy.

The stock closed up 1% on Wednesday ahead of the revenue data release, compared with a 0.1% gain for the benchmark index. Taiwan’s financial markets were closed on Thursday and Friday for a holiday.

Foxconn

Comments

200 characters

Foxconn reports record Q1 revenue, says it must closely watch global politics

US starts collecting Trump’s new 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms

Govt to devise strategy to lessen US tariff impact

Ramazan package attracts praise for ‘transparency’

Power tariff cut: Rs5 instant relief in next few days: Nepra chief

Bilawal reiterates opposition to canal project

Myanmar quake death toll at 3,354, junta leader returns from summit

Pakistan Navy ship undertakes counter-piracy patrols in Arabian Sea

Sindh allocates Rs437mn for education in SOS villages

Ukraine says Russia kills 19 in Kryvyi Rih, Moscow says it was targeting military

COAS reaffirms resolve to counter all threats

Read more stories