Pakistan Print 2025-04-05

Two militants killed in Buleda

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2025 05:23am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s security forces neutralised two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Buleda area of Kech District, Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

According to the ISPR, the operation was carried out following credible intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area. During the operation, security forces effectively engaged the hideout, leading to an intense exchange of fire that resulted in the elimination of two militants.

The statement added that the slain terrorists were involved in multiple attacks against law enforcement agencies and civilians.

Following the operation, a sanitisation process was launched to clear the area of any remaining threats. Security forces reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring peace and stability in Balochistan, vowing to thwart any attempts aimed at disrupting progress in the province.

