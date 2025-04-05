Punjab to bring law for Nawaz Cancer Treatment, Research Institute

LAHORE: Punjab government is going to bring a law for the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Treatment and Research Institute.

The provincial Health department has prepared a draft of the Institute, outlining its key operational and administrative details. As per draft, the affairs of institute will be run by a 13-member board led by the chief minister of Punjab.

In the institute, the deserving patients will receive free cancer treatment, while others will have access to treatment through partial or full payment options, sources said.

In the draft, it is proposed that employees to be recruited at the institute will not be the government employees. The institute will be allowed to raise funds through donations to manage its financial affairs. The proposed structure of the institute will include a chairman, dean, administrator and directors for Nursing and Finance.

The sources claimed that Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research Centre will be the first complete government cancer hospital in Pakistan.

“Level-three and level-four cancer patients will also be treated,” the sources said, adding: “This 915-bed cancer hospital will be completed in two phases, cancer Institute will have a pediatric oncology, operation theaters, 10 radiation therapy bunkers, an ICU and a 30-bed emergency ward. The main building will house a bone marrow center, cancer care clinic, residences for doctors and a mosque in the first phase.”

In the IInd phase, a new building with 300 beds and a parking plaza will also be built. In the hospital, no cancer patient will be denied treatment and the patients coming from KPK, Sindh and other provinces will get free treatment, the sources said.

