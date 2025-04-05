AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.96%)
FCCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.46%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.21%)
HUBC 142.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.46 (-3.04%)
HUMNL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.84%)
OGDC 226.31 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-3.57%)
PACE 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.49%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
POWER 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
PPL 185.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.03%)
PRL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.05%)
SEARL 99.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.93%)
SSGC 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.3%)
SYM 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-05

Minister vows to ensure quality health facilities

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2025 06:30am

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique paid a visit to Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot, where he visited Emergency, OPD, Operation Theaters, Medicine Store, Chief Minister Complaints Cell and other departments.

Expressing his anger to the Medical Superintendent (MS) over the long queue of patients in the OPD, the minister also reprimanded him over the poor sanitation arrangements. He directed the MS to hang lists of medicines and duty rosters of doctors at prominent places in the hospital.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the situation is being reviewed by visiting government hospitals. “MS who do not create facilities for patients will go straight home,” he said, adding: “MS who neglect the treatment of patients in government hospitals have no place in the health department.”

He said that instructions are being issued on the spot for improvement in government hospitals and the main purpose of visiting government hospitals on a daily basis is to get direct feedback from patients.

“No compromise will be made in the treatment of patients in government hospitals,” he said, adding: “I respect the doctors’ community from the bottom of my heart, but this will not work. We have a mandate to serve the public. No concession will be made on the difficulty in service delivery in government hospitals.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

health facilities Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique

Comments

200 characters

Minister vows to ensure quality health facilities

Ramazan package attracts praise for ‘transparency’

Power tariff cut: Rs5 instant relief in next few days: Nepra chief

Bilawal reiterates opposition to canal project

COAS reaffirms resolve to counter all threats

Electricity: govt hints at another tariff cut by June

189 types of old and used auto parts: New customs values on import fixed

KE’s petition: Nepra notifies Rs3.02 relief under Jan FCA

FY26 budget: IMF team to hold consultations

US envoy discusses energy collaboration with minister

SPI inflation increases 0.20pc WoW

Read more stories