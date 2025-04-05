Minister vows to ensure quality health facilities

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique paid a visit to Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot, where he visited Emergency, OPD, Operation Theaters, Medicine Store, Chief Minister Complaints Cell and other departments.

Expressing his anger to the Medical Superintendent (MS) over the long queue of patients in the OPD, the minister also reprimanded him over the poor sanitation arrangements. He directed the MS to hang lists of medicines and duty rosters of doctors at prominent places in the hospital.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the situation is being reviewed by visiting government hospitals. “MS who do not create facilities for patients will go straight home,” he said, adding: “MS who neglect the treatment of patients in government hospitals have no place in the health department.”

He said that instructions are being issued on the spot for improvement in government hospitals and the main purpose of visiting government hospitals on a daily basis is to get direct feedback from patients.

“No compromise will be made in the treatment of patients in government hospitals,” he said, adding: “I respect the doctors’ community from the bottom of my heart, but this will not work. We have a mandate to serve the public. No concession will be made on the difficulty in service delivery in government hospitals.”

