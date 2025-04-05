AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-05

46th death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observed

Recorder Report Published April 5, 2025 Updated April 5, 2025 06:40am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: The 46th death anniversary of former prime minister and founder of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was observed on Friday (April 04).

In this connection, the PPP organised ceremonies across the country to pay tribute to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Quran Khawani and Fateha Khawani were held across the country for the departed soul.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto gave Pakistan a progressive and unanimous Constitution, which guaranteed democracy and fundamental rights to the people.

On the 46th Martyrdom Day of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Bilawal in his message said, “On this solemn day, we pay tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the first directly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, whose leadership resurrected a defeated nation from the ashes of despair.

At a time when the people were despondent, and Pakistan had suffered a crushing blow in 1971, Shaheed Bhutto took charge with an unbreakable resolve. He stabilised a broken country, uplifted the nation’s spirit, and set Pakistan on the path of progress.“

He said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s diplomatic brilliance brought back 90,000 war prisoners from Indian captivity and reclaimed 5,000 square miles of our land through the Simla Agreement—an achievement unparalleled in our history.

“Shaheed Bhutto revolutionised Pakistan’s economy, agriculture, and industrial sector, empowering the working class and giving them their due rights. His visionary labour reforms and land reforms gave the common man dignity and ownership,” he said.

He said that Bhutto’s contributions to nuclear technology strengthened Pakistan’s defence, and his dynamic foreign policy made Pakistan a respected voice in the Muslim world and on the global stage.

“Today, as we remember his ultimate sacrifice, we reaffirm our commitment to his vision of a democratic, strong, and prosperous Pakistan. Shaheed Bhutto lives on in the hearts of the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Shazia Marri paid tributes to the party founder and former prime minister rZulfikar Ali Bhutto on his death anniversary.

She said in his statement on Friday that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto told the people that the source of power is the people.

Marri said that this philosophy of Bhutto did not allow dictatorship to take root in the country. She said that all the people who love democracy understand that power is in the ballot box.

“On this day, we pledge to uphold his ideals, for which he sacrificed his life. We are committed to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s mission for the development and prosperity of Pakistan. The dream of the founder Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was to create a Pakistan where justice prevails. May democracy flourish and every citizen have the right to utilise all his potential,” she said.

She said that we are determined to carry on the legacy of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and move forward with a new determination. Supreme Court declared the hanging of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, now after 44 years, as illegal, she said. The Supreme Court gave justice to Bhutto’s grandson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his millions of workers, Marri said.

She said Bhutto was hanged in 1979 during the military regime of dictator General Zia. Perhaps dictator General Zia had forgotten that hanging could not destroy Shaheed Bhutto’s thoughts, she said.

PPP Former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

