PM telephones Zardari to inquire after his health

ISLAMABAD: In a heartwarming gesture of solidarity, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday, following news that the political heavyweight had tested positive for Covid-19.

Sharif – known for his diplomatic finesse – dropped everything from his packed schedule to call the 69-year-old ailing president, wishing him a swift and smooth recovery.

“May Allah grant you a speedy recovery,” Sharif reportedly said, with a tone laced in genuine concern.

“The entire nation is praying for your health,” he added, offering more than just words but a message of collective hope from across Pakistan.

Zardari has been battling the virus behind the walls of a private hospital in Karachi, after his health took a worrying turn earlier this week.

The mighty political figure was swiftly moved from his home in Nawabshah to the upscale hospital in Karachi, sparking new waves of concern and speculation about his future and the future of his party.

