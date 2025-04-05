Nawaz congratulates PM

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for a record reduction in the electricity tariff and also lauded the Prime Minister’s team for reducing electricity tariff for the domestic and industrial consumers.

The former Prime Minister said that the country has started moving in the right direction under the leadership and due to the sincere strives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Making electricity cheaper will not only provide substantial relief to the people but will also enhance exports. During the tenure of PML-N, the masses always get economic relief, he added.

He further said that continuous reduction in inflation speaks volumes of excellent economic policies of the PML-N government.

