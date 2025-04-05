AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.96%)
FCCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.46%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.21%)
HUBC 142.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.46 (-3.04%)
HUMNL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.84%)
OGDC 226.31 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-3.57%)
PACE 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.49%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
POWER 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
PPL 185.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.03%)
PRL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.05%)
SEARL 99.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.93%)
SSGC 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.3%)
SYM 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-05

Govt working to promote digitalisation: Ahsan

Naveed Butt Published 05 Apr, 2025 05:23am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said the government is working sincerely to promote digitisation in order to ensure transparency in the country.

He said on the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, a Ramazan package of Rs20 billion was given to 2.6 million families and this amount was transferred with utmost transparency.

Under this package Rs5,000 were transferred to each of 2.6 million families through ‘Digital Wallet’. This was milestone in the economic history of the country, he said while addressing a news conference here on Friday, along with Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain and Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima.

Iqbal said that now, these deserving people are connecting with the digital economy, which has also transformed the economic landscape of the country. He said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and other relevant institutions of the country worked like a team in the Ramazan Package and maintained the transparency in the system.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, in his remarks, said that that this year’s Ramazan Relief Package was unique as it ensured direct cash transfers to deserving families. He said that under the direction of the prime minister, this digital initiative would be expanded to the other sector of the economy for promoting the digitisation in the country.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that the prime minister gave the responsibility of distribution for Ramazan Package 2025 to the Ministry of Information Technology.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP Ahsan iqbal Ramazan package digital wallet

Comments

200 characters

Govt working to promote digitalisation: Ahsan

Ramazan package attracts praise for ‘transparency’

Power tariff cut: Rs5 instant relief in next few days: Nepra chief

Bilawal reiterates opposition to canal project

COAS reaffirms resolve to counter all threats

Electricity: govt hints at another tariff cut by June

189 types of old and used auto parts: New customs values on import fixed

KE’s petition: Nepra notifies Rs3.02 relief under Jan FCA

FY26 budget: IMF team to hold consultations

US envoy discusses energy collaboration with minister

SPI inflation increases 0.20pc WoW

Read more stories