Govt working to promote digitalisation: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said the government is working sincerely to promote digitisation in order to ensure transparency in the country.

He said on the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, a Ramazan package of Rs20 billion was given to 2.6 million families and this amount was transferred with utmost transparency.

Under this package Rs5,000 were transferred to each of 2.6 million families through ‘Digital Wallet’. This was milestone in the economic history of the country, he said while addressing a news conference here on Friday, along with Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain and Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima.

Iqbal said that now, these deserving people are connecting with the digital economy, which has also transformed the economic landscape of the country. He said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and other relevant institutions of the country worked like a team in the Ramazan Package and maintained the transparency in the system.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, in his remarks, said that that this year’s Ramazan Relief Package was unique as it ensured direct cash transfers to deserving families. He said that under the direction of the prime minister, this digital initiative would be expanded to the other sector of the economy for promoting the digitisation in the country.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that the prime minister gave the responsibility of distribution for Ramazan Package 2025 to the Ministry of Information Technology.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025