AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.96%)
FCCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.46%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.21%)
HUBC 142.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.46 (-3.04%)
HUMNL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.84%)
OGDC 226.31 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-3.57%)
PACE 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.49%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
POWER 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
PPL 185.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.03%)
PRL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.05%)
SEARL 99.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.93%)
SSGC 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.3%)
SYM 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-05

Asian currencies broadly higher against dollar

Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2025 05:23am

BENGALURU: Equities in Vietnam and Thailand plunged even further on Friday as investors fled from risky assets, after US President Donald Trump’s unexpectedly severe tariffs fuelled fears of a global recession.

Thailand’s benchmark stock index slumped 2.8% to its lowest level in more than five years, bringing its year-to-date losses to about 19.4%.

Vietnam stocks tanked as much as 5.8% to their lowest level in 15 months, extending their slide after Thursday’s near 7% drop.

The selling in Vietnamese shares was fairly uniform across-the-board, indicating that investors would need more time and information to digest the likely impact of the US tariffs on the economy and corporate earnings, said Michael Kokalari, chief economist at VinaCapital.

Trump hit export-driven Southeast Asian nations with some of the heftiest tariffs, with Vietnamese exports getting a 46% levy and Thailand 37%.

Intense negotiations between Vietnamese and US trade authorities were expected in the weeks ahead, but there is no consensus on what the final tariff might be, Kokalari added.

“Given how high the initial negotiating position is, it is hard to see a final figure of anything less than 25%, which would represent a material hit to Vietnam’s GDP growth,” he said in a note.

Other Asian stock markets also fell, with shares in Malaysia

and the Philippines down about 1% each. The Philippine benchmark index is now down 20% from its October 7 peak.

Singapore stocks slumped 2.5% and were on course for their biggest one-day percentage drop in eight months.

US imposed 10% tariffs on the city-state despite the two countries having a free-trade agreement and Singapore running a bilateral trade deficit with the US

Currencies in the region were broadly higher against the bruised dollar.

The Malaysian ringgit, Philippine peso and the Thai baht appreciated between 0.3% and 0.5%.

Emerging markets, however, face the threat of sliding currencies and a possible deterioration of their sovereign credit.Barclays analysts believe the path of least resistance is for Asian currencies to fall under pressure.

The analysts doubt that emerging Asian governments will retaliate against the US with import tariffs of their own. Thus, the impact of tariffs on emerging Asia is likely to be more net-deflationary, according to Barclays, opening the door for central banks to ease rates.

Elsewhere, South Korea’s Constitutional Court upheld parliament’s impeachment and removal of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Asian currencies Asian stock markets Trump tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies broadly higher against dollar

Ramazan package attracts praise for ‘transparency’

Power tariff cut: Rs5 instant relief in next few days: Nepra chief

Bilawal reiterates opposition to canal project

COAS reaffirms resolve to counter all threats

Electricity: govt hints at another tariff cut by June

189 types of old and used auto parts: New customs values on import fixed

KE’s petition: Nepra notifies Rs3.02 relief under Jan FCA

FY26 budget: IMF team to hold consultations

US envoy discusses energy collaboration with minister

SPI inflation increases 0.20pc WoW

Read more stories