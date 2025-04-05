AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.96%)
FCCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.46%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.21%)
HUBC 142.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.46 (-3.04%)
HUMNL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.84%)
OGDC 226.31 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-3.57%)
PACE 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.49%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
POWER 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
PPL 185.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.03%)
PRL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.05%)
SEARL 99.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.93%)
SSGC 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.3%)
SYM 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-05

Japanese stocks in bear market as banks slump on tariff jitters

Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2025 05:23am

TOKYO: Japanese stocks sank on Friday to their lowest since last August, marking their sharpest weekly drop in five years, as fears of a global recession in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs gripped markets.

The Nikkei average closed down 2.75%, registering a 9% drop for the week, its steepest weekly decline since March 2020. The index also hit its lowest since early August during the session.

The index is down 20% from its peak in July, meaning it is in bear market territory per some market definitions.

The brutal selloff came after Trump announced on Wednesday Washington’s steepest trade barriers in more than 100 years, sending investors scrambling for safe-haven assets, including the yen, which added further pressure on Japanese stocks.

The rout was led by banking stocks as the spectre of tariffs and their potential impact on economic growth stoked speculation that the Bank of Japan may need to delay rising interest rates.

The banking index fell over 8% on Friday, recording a 20% decline for the week, its worst weekly performance on record, according to LSEG data.

The broader Topix closed down 3.3% and clocked a 10% drop for the week, its biggest weekly decline since March 2020.

Japanese bank shares recently gained popularity among investors betting on rising BOJ rates.

All but three of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes dropped on Friday, with the banking index down 11%, making it the worst performer and triggering a circuit breaker.

The banking index was on track for a decline of more than 20% this week, its worst weekly performance on record.

Donald Trump Tokyo Stock Exchange Japanese stocks

Comments

200 characters

Japanese stocks in bear market as banks slump on tariff jitters

Ramazan package attracts praise for ‘transparency’

Power tariff cut: Rs5 instant relief in next few days: Nepra chief

Bilawal reiterates opposition to canal project

COAS reaffirms resolve to counter all threats

Electricity: govt hints at another tariff cut by June

189 types of old and used auto parts: New customs values on import fixed

KE’s petition: Nepra notifies Rs3.02 relief under Jan FCA

FY26 budget: IMF team to hold consultations

US envoy discusses energy collaboration with minister

SPI inflation increases 0.20pc WoW

Read more stories