AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.96%)
FCCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.46%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.21%)
HUBC 142.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.46 (-3.04%)
HUMNL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.84%)
OGDC 226.31 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-3.57%)
PACE 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.49%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
POWER 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
PPL 185.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.03%)
PRL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.05%)
SEARL 99.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.93%)
SSGC 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.3%)
SYM 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 05, 2025
Markets Print 2025-04-05

Indian stocks end week lower

Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2025 05:23am

MUMBAI: Indian shares ended the week lower on Friday, following US President Donald Trump’s sweeping retaliatory tariffs that intensified a global trade war and stoked recessionary fears.

Information technology and commodity stocks led declines due to their high exposure to the US economy and global growth.

The Nifty 50 fell 2.61% to 22,904.45 for the week and the BSE Sensex dropped 2.65% to 75,364.69. The indexes declined 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively, on the day.

While Trump’s tariffs were much higher than anticipated, Indian markets were little scathed on Thursday, buoyed by optimism around a relatively lower levy rate on the country, at 26%, compared to other major emerging economies giving it a competitive edge.

“That is more (of a) narrative than reality,” said Aishvarya Dadheech, chief investment officer of Fident Asset Management.

India being relatively less impacted than other Asian countries is a “thin silver lining to a dark cloud”, said Emkay Global Financial Services.

Dadheech said India cannot be insulated from negative sentiment and be an exception to a global sell-off.

The IT index slid 9.2%, posting its biggest weekly drop in five years, on worries that a potential recession in the US economy could derail the recovery in technology spending.

