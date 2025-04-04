Real’s Mbappe and Rudiger avoid immediate bans, free to play Arsenal

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Ruediger have been fined for misconduct after their Champions League win over Atletico Madrid and handed one-game bans, suspended for a year, leaving them free to play against Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

Ruediger was fined 40,000 euros ($44,000) while Mbappe was fined 30,000 euros. However, their one-match suspensions are “not immediately enforced” and are subject to a probationary period of one year, UEFA said on Friday.

UEFA had opened an investigation into a possible breach of disciplinary regulations against the duo as well as Dani Ceballos and Vinicius Jr after Real Madrid knocked out derby rivals Atletico on penalties.

The players celebrated in front of the fans and video footage showed them dancing and making gestures towards the Atletico supporters, who responded by throwing objects from the stands.

Ceballos was also fined 20,000 euros while no disciplinary proceedings were opened against Vinicius.

Arsenal host Real Madrid in the first leg of the quarter-final on Tuesday, with the second leg on April 16.