AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.96%)
FCCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.46%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.21%)
HUBC 142.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.46 (-3.04%)
HUMNL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.84%)
OGDC 226.31 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-3.57%)
PACE 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.49%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
POWER 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
PPL 185.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.03%)
PRL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.05%)
SEARL 99.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.93%)
SSGC 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.3%)
SYM 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Real’s Mbappe and Rudiger avoid immediate bans, free to play Arsenal

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2025 08:07pm

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Ruediger have been fined for misconduct after their Champions League win over Atletico Madrid and handed one-game bans, suspended for a year, leaving them free to play against Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

Ruediger was fined 40,000 euros ($44,000) while Mbappe was fined 30,000 euros. However, their one-match suspensions are “not immediately enforced” and are subject to a probationary period of one year, UEFA said on Friday.

UEFA had opened an investigation into a possible breach of disciplinary regulations against the duo as well as Dani Ceballos and Vinicius Jr after Real Madrid knocked out derby rivals Atletico on penalties.

The players celebrated in front of the fans and video footage showed them dancing and making gestures towards the Atletico supporters, who responded by throwing objects from the stands.

Ceballos was also fined 20,000 euros while no disciplinary proceedings were opened against Vinicius.

Arsenal host Real Madrid in the first leg of the quarter-final on Tuesday, with the second leg on April 16.

Arsenal Kylian Mbappe Antonio Ruediger

Comments

200 characters

Real’s Mbappe and Rudiger avoid immediate bans, free to play Arsenal

KSE-100 ends marginally lower after hitting record high during intra-day trading

Rupee inches up against US dollar

US criticizes Pakistan’s trade policies in new report

Bank Alfalah operations in Bangladesh: HNB decides not to proceed

Pakistan invites US collaboration in energy, mining sectors: Minister

Salt makers say Trump’s tariff hike ‘last nail in export coffin’

China to impose tariffs of 34% on all US goods from April 10

Stocks sell off, dollar weakens as Trump tariffs fuel economic worries

Trump unveils first $5 million ‘gold card’ visa

Another cement maker expands solar capacity amid Pakistan’s shift to renewables

Read more stories