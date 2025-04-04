AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.96%)
FCCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.46%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.21%)
HUBC 142.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.46 (-3.04%)
HUMNL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.84%)
OGDC 226.31 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-3.57%)
PACE 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.49%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
POWER 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
PPL 185.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.03%)
PRL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.05%)
SEARL 99.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.93%)
SSGC 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.3%)
SYM 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soy down 22-25 cents, corn down 4-5 cents, wheat down 9-10 cents

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2025 07:20pm

CHICAGO: Following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday.

Wheat - Down 9 to 10 cents per bushel

CBOT wheat futures head lower for a third straight session, following broad declines in commodities and equities as U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff plans sow fears about a global recession.

Conditions of French soft wheat improved slightly in the week to March 31, farm office FranceAgriMer said, indicating that crops have benefited from dry weather in parts of the country.

Wheat futures underpinned by worries about dry conditions in the U.S. Plains winter wheat belt while heavy rains pose a flood risk in soft red winter wheat areas of the Ohio River Valley.

CBOT May soft red winter wheat was last down 10 cents at $5.26 per bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was last down 8-3/4 cents at $5.60-1/4 a bushel and Minneapolis May spring wheat was last down 7 cents at $5.84-1/4 a bushel.

Corn - Down 4 to 5 cents per bushel

Corn futures turned lower after China said it would impose additional tariffs of 34% on all U.S. goods in retaliation of a similar duty announced by President Trump. Declines in soybeans, crude oil and global equity markets add to bearish sentiment.

However, the benchmark CBOT May corn futures contract stayed inside of Thursday’s trading range in early moves.

Soybeans, wheat extend losses after China’s counter tariffs

Rains this week slow early planting in the eastern U.S. Corn Belt and slow barge movement on Midwest rivers but add beneficial soil moisture.

CBOT May corn was last down 4-3/4 cents at $4.52-3/4 per bushel.

Soybeans - Down 22 to 25 cents per bushel

Soybean futures slide to three-month lows below $10 a bushel after China, the world’s largest soy buyer, announced a slew of countermeasures against U.S. tariffs, including additional duties of 34% on all U.S. goods.

Benchmark CBOT May soybeans dipped to $9.84, the contract’s lowest since Dec. 24, before paring losses.

CBOT May soyoil fell 4%, pressured by a 7% drop in U.S. crude oil futures. Soyoil is a feedstock for biodiesel fuel.

CBOT May soybeans were last down 23-1/2 cents at $9.88 per bushel.

Wheat Corn Soybeans soy wheat crop corn prices corn crops wheat price

Comments

200 characters

Soy down 22-25 cents, corn down 4-5 cents, wheat down 9-10 cents

Rupee inches up against US dollar

US criticizes Pakistan’s trade policies in new report

Bank Alfalah operations in Bangladesh: HNB decides not to proceed

Salt makers say Trump’s tariff hike ‘last nail in export coffin’

China to impose tariffs of 34% on all US goods from April 10

Stocks sell off, dollar weakens as Trump tariffs fuel economic worries

Another cement maker expands solar capacity amid Pakistan’s shift to renewables

Pakistan’s cement maker installs 4.8MW wind power plant

Brent tumbles 8% below $65 as China retaliates with tariffs on U.S.

KE FCA for Jan: Nepra allows Rs3.021 negative adjustment, withholds Rs2bn

Read more stories