AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.96%)
FCCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.46%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.21%)
HUBC 142.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.46 (-3.04%)
HUMNL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.84%)
OGDC 226.31 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-3.57%)
PACE 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.49%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
POWER 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
PPL 185.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.03%)
PRL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.05%)
SEARL 99.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.93%)
SSGC 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.3%)
SYM 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Taiwan unveils $8.7 billion in help for companies to deal with US tariffs

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2025 05:38pm

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s government announced at least T$288 billion ($8.74 billion) worth of financial help on Friday for companies and industries to deal with the impact of U.S. tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced across-the-board import tariffs, with much higher duties for dozens of trading partners including Taiwan, which runs a large trade surplus with the United States and is facing a 32% duty on its products.

The U.S. tariffs, however, do not apply to semiconductors, a major Taiwanese export.

Speaking at a news conference in Taipei, Premier Cho Jung-tai reiterated that the government regarded the tariffs as unreasonable, saying it would provide T$88 billion to help companies affected, with the electronics and steel sectors among those worst impacted.

“The government’s responsibility is to continue to manage and control the risk and understand the needs of industry,” he said.

Cho added that he had asked Taiwan’s Office of Trade Negotiations to talk to the United States to try and lessen the impact of the tariffs.

China to impose tariffs of 34% on all US goods from April 10

Finance Minister Chuang Tsui-yun, speaking next to Cho, said the government would also provide an interest rate reduction on loans for exporters worth T$200 billion.

The announcements were made before financial markets re-open in Taiwan on Monday, having been closed on Thursday and Friday for a holiday.

Taiwan, for whom the United States is the island’s most important international backer in the face of mounting Chinese pressure over Beijing’s sovereignty claims, has not announced any retaliatory tariffs.

Taiwanese government officials have repeatedly said trade with the U.S. has been skewed by strong demand for Taiwanese technology products, such as advanced semiconductors - a sector dominated by the island, home to the world’s largest contract chipmaker TSMC.

TSMC, which is a key manufacturing partner to U.S. companies Nvidia, Apple and Qualcomm, last month announced a new $100 billion investment in the United States.

Taiwan Tariffs US tariffs Trump tariffs US trade tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Taiwan unveils $8.7 billion in help for companies to deal with US tariffs

Rupee inches up against US dollar

US criticizes Pakistan’s trade policies in new report

Bank Alfalah operations in Bangladesh: HNB decides not to proceed

Salt makers say Trump’s tariff hike ‘last nail in export coffin’

China to impose tariffs of 34% on all US goods from April 10

Stocks sell off, dollar weakens as Trump tariffs fuel economic worries

Another cement maker expands solar capacity amid Pakistan’s shift to renewables

Pakistan’s cement maker installs 4.8MW wind power plant

Brent tumbles 8% below $65 as China retaliates with tariffs on U.S.

KE FCA for Jan: Nepra allows Rs3.021 negative adjustment, withholds Rs2bn

Read more stories