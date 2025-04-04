AIRLINK 174.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.45%)
Markets

South African rand extends drop on tariffs and local politics

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2025 02:26pm

JOHANNESBURG: The rand fell further on Friday as investors worried about the impact of US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs and the future of South Africa’s coalition government.

At 0840 GMT, the rand traded at 19.1225 against the dollar, down about 2% on Thursday’s closing level and its weakest since mid-January.

The South African currency has fallen more than 3% against the dollar this week, with bigger losses against currencies like the euro and pound.

Trump’s 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the United States and higher duties for dozens of countries like South Africa, has sent shockwaves through markets.

Investors have dumped riskier currencies like the rand and sought safety in assets like bonds and gold, fearing that a full-blown trade dispute could trigger a sharp global economic slowdown and fuel inflation.

The tariffs could hurt South Africa’s economy by denting exports like vehicles and auto parts, metals and citrus fruit.

An added worry for South Africa-focused investors is that the pro-business Democratic Alliance (DA) party could leave the coalition government after a dispute over the budget.

The DA voted against the budget’s fiscal framework and revenue proposals in parliament this week after failing to reach an agreement with the biggest party in the coalition, the African National Congress (ANC).

South African rand hit by double whammy of tariffs and shaky coalition

It is now considering its future in the coalition, with some in the ANC also pushing for it to exit government.

Johannesburg-listed stocks and government bonds also fell on Friday.

The local bourse’s Top-40 index was down 2.5%, while the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond rose 9.5 basis points to 9.32%.

