AIRLINK 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.88%)
BOP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
CNERGY 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
FCCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.33%)
FFL 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.67%)
FLYNG 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.44%)
HUBC 144.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.91%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.04%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
MLCF 62.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.34%)
OGDC 231.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-1.57%)
PACE 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PAEL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
POWER 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PPL 189.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.33%)
PRL 37.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.46%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
SEARL 101.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
SSGC 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.41%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
TRG 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.77%)
WAVESAPP 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.59%)
BR100 12,923 Increased By 116.1 (0.91%)
BR30 39,341 Decreased By -362.2 (-0.91%)
KSE100 119,731 Increased By 792.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 37,075 Increased By 318.6 (0.87%)
Apr 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Indian patriotic movie ‘icon’ Manoj Kumar dies aged 87

AFP Published 04 Apr, 2025 01:55pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MUMBAI: Indian actor Manoj Kumar, known for his roles in Hindi-language films with patriotic themes, died on Friday aged 87.

The death of the man dubbed “Bharat” Kumar – a reference to the ancient Sanskrit word for India steeped in Hindu religious symbolism – sparked tributes from across the country.

Kumar, who was also a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governing Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), died in Mumbai due to heart-related complications.

Modi led the condolences, calling Kumar an “icon” of Indian cinema, saying that his works “ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations”.

Throughout his career, Kumar was known for acting – and at times directing – films that had a focus on unity and national pride.

Born Harikrishan Goswami, he renamed himself in Bollywood tradition – taking on the name Manoj Kumar.

He was the recipient of several national awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest honour for cinema.

Fawad Khan’s new Bollywood film releases teaser

Kumar made his debut in Indian cinema in the late 1950s.

He went on to star in several films, many with patriotic themes, including “Upkar” (1967), “Purab Aur Pachhim” (1970) and “Kranti” (1981).

Narendra Modi India Bollywood Manoj Kumar

Comments

200 characters

Indian patriotic movie ‘icon’ Manoj Kumar dies aged 87

PSX hits record high as KSE-100 crosses 120,000 amid electricity tariff cut

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

US imposes 29pc tariff on Pakistan

BAFL operations in Bangladesh: HNB decides not to proceed

Stocks sell off, dollar weakens as Trump tariffs fuel economic worries

Another cement maker expands solar capacity amid Pakistan’s shift to renewables

Pakistan’s cement maker installs 4.8MW wind power plant

KE FCA for Jan: Nepra allows Rs3.021 negative adjustment, withholds Rs2bn

Oil set for worst week in months over Trump’s new tariffs

Power rate cut gets cautious welcome from FPCCI

Read more stories