Kolkata’s Iyer more bothered about impact than price tag

AFP Published 04 Apr, 2025 01:51pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KOLKATA: Venkatesh Iyer said he was focused on “impact” and not his eye-watering price tag after his batting blitz helped Kolkata Knight Riders thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

The left-handed batsman hammered 60 off 29 balls as Kolkata triumphed by 80 runs at their home Eden Gardens on Thursday in a rerun of last year’s final – which Kolkata also won.

Iyer, who Kolkata snapped up for $2.81 million in the November auction, proved his worth in a knock laced with seven fours and three sixes.

The price was the third highest in the auction in Saudi Arabia, after Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer went for record sales of $3.21 million and $3.17 million respectively.

“You tell me if the pressure has been released,” the 30-year-old Iyer said afterwards, beaming a wide smile.

“I have been saying this constantly – that when the IPL starts, the price tag does not matter.”

Iyer came into the match with just nine runs from two innings in the previous three matches and the defending champions bottom of the table.

After a middle-order stutter, Iyer took on the opposition attack in a 91-run fifth-wicket stand with fellow left-hander Rinku Singh, who hit 32 not out, to steer Kolkata to 200-6.

Gujarat pace bowler Rabada returns to South Africa for personal reasons

“Aggression does not mean tonking every ball for a sixer,” Iyer said on his controlled aggression and calculated risks.

“It’s about how you understand the conditions, and how you are able to maximise the conditions in your favour.”

Iyer said that his performances should not be constantly measured purely in terms of big scores.

“There will be situations where my work will be to play just a few overs,” he said.

“It’s about the impact.”

Bowlers led by impact substitute Vaibhav Arora bowled out Hyderabad for 120 in 16.4 overs, as Kolkata climbed off the bottom of the 10-team table with two wins and two losses.

