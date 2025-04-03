Apr 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Gujarat pace bowler Rabada returns to South Africa for personal reasons

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2025 06:32pm

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has left the Gujarat Titans squad to return to his country due to personal reasons, the Indian Premier League (IPL) team said on Thursday.

“Kagiso Rabada has returned to South Africa to deal with an important personal matter,” Gujarat said in a statement without elaborating.

Rabada had played the first two games of the IPL season in Ahmedabad, picking up two wickets, but did not take part in Gujarat’s eight-wicket win in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Relieved of England captaincy burden, Buttler finds freedom in the IPL

At the time, Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill said Rabada missed the game due to personal reasons.

South Africa IPL Kagiso Rabada Indian Premier League

Comments

200 characters

Gujarat pace bowler Rabada returns to South Africa for personal reasons

Inflation drops to 59-year low at 0.7% in March 2025

PM Shehbaz unveils Rs7.41 per unit electricity rate cut to boost ailing economy

Trump sparks trade war with sweeping global tariffs

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $70mn, now stand at $10.68bn

US tariffs will hurt Pakistani products’ competitiveness, experts warn

KSE-100 settles at new all-time high as investors celebrate electricity rate cut

Murad Shah vows PPP will block Cholistan canal construction at all costs

Rupee weakens against US dollar

World leaders condemn Trump’s tariffs, some pledge retaliation

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs325,500 in Pakistan

Read more stories