Third ‘Avatar’ movie to introduce new adversaries on Pandora

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2025 01:42pm
LAS VEGAS: The next installment of the “Avatar” movie franchise will introduce a new challenge to the Sully family on the moon of Pandora, director James Cameron said as Walt Disney unveiled the first footage from the film on Thursday.

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” is scheduled to debut in movie theaters in December, continuing the saga of the blue Na’vi people. Sam Worthington plays Jake Sully, and Zoe Saldana portrays his wife, Neytiri.

Cameron delivered remarks via video to the CinemaCon convention of theater owners in Las Vegas.

The Sully family “are really put through the ringer” in the new film, Cameron said from New Zealand, where he is finishing work on the movie.

“They face not only the human invaders, but new adversaries - the Ash people,” he said.

“I’m sending you a reel to give a taste of the spectacle, and the increased emotional heart and soul,” Cameron added.

Cinema operators are eager to show the next “Avatar.”

Fawad Khan’s new Bollywood film releases teaser

The first installment ranks as the top box office hit of all time while part two is ranked third. “Avengers: Endgame” sits in between.

So far this year, overall movie ticket sales in the United States and Canada are running 11% below last year.

“I hope this film can provide a shot in the arm for theater owners,” Cameron said. “We’re still struggling after the one-two punch of the pandemic and streaming.”

Saldana appeared in person at CinemaCon and said the movie will also introduce the wind traders, “a peaceful, nomadic air traveling clan.”

