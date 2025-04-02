Fawad Khan’s new Bollywood film releases teaser

Pakistan actor Fawad Khan and Indian star Vaani Kapoor are seen in a new teaser for their upcoming movie ‘Abir Gulaal’ on Tuesday, as Khan marks his Bollywood comeback after years.

The minute-long teaser for the romantic comedy was released on YouTube, and the film is set to debut on May 9.

Earlier it had been reported that the film is being shot in several locations in the United Kingdom.

Deadline first broke the news of the impending production in July last year.

“The film explores the journey of two individuals who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence,” the director Aarti S. Bagdiwas was quoted as saying.

Since 2016, there has been an unofficial ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian films, following political differences between the two countries, according to an earlier report by Variety.

In 2023, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition seeking to officially ban Pakistani artists from working in India.

“Arts, music, sports, culture, dance, and so on are the activities which rise above nationalities, cultures, and nations and truly bring about peace, tranquility, unity, and harmony in nation and between nations,” the court had said in its ruling.

Earlier, Fawad in an interview with CNN spoke about the significance of the film being potentially released in India, and the importance of cultural diplomacy between the two nations.

Fawad is popular in India and has previously played the lead in Bollywood productions such as ‘Khoobsurat’ (2014) and ‘Kapoor & Sons’ (2016).

He also starred in ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ – Pakistan’s highest-grossing film to date.