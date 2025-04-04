AIRLINK 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.88%)
Indian PM Modi and Bangladesh’s Yunus hold first talks after Hasina exit, Bangladesh says

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2025 12:24pm

BANGKOK: India’s prime minister held talks with the head of Bangladesh’s interim government on the sidelines of a regional summit in Bangkok on Friday, the Bangladesh government’s press office said, their first meeting following the ouster of long-time Bangladeshi premier Sheikh Hasina last year.

Sri Lanka to host India PM Modi next month

Relations between the South Asian neighbours, which were robust under Hasina, have deteriorated since she fled the country in August in the face of massive student-led protests and sought shelter in India.

