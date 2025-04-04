Indian PM Modi and Bangladesh’s Yunus hold first talks after Hasina exit, Bangladesh says

BANGKOK: India’s prime minister held talks with the head of Bangladesh’s interim government on the sidelines of a regional summit in Bangkok on Friday, the Bangladesh government’s press office said, their first meeting following the ouster of long-time Bangladeshi premier Sheikh Hasina last year.

Relations between the South Asian neighbours, which were robust under Hasina, have deteriorated since she fled the country in August in the face of massive student-led protests and sought shelter in India.