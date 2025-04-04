China says willing to work with EU to bring certainty to global trade

BEIJING: China’s Vice Minister of Commerce Ling Ji in a meeting with Hungarian counterparts said China is willing to work with the European Union to maintain a rules-based multilateral trading system and bring certainty to global trade in response to US tariffs, state media reported on Friday.

China is willing to work with the bloc to resolutely oppose protectionism, unilateralism and bullying, said Ling, who is also China’s deputy international trade representative, in a meeting of the China-Hungary Economic Joint Committee in Budapest.