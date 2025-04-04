AIRLINK 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.88%)
China says willing to work with EU to bring certainty to global trade

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2025 11:15am
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: China’s Vice Minister of Commerce Ling Ji in a meeting with Hungarian counterparts said China is willing to work with the European Union to maintain a rules-based multilateral trading system and bring certainty to global trade in response to US tariffs, state media reported on Friday.

EU threatens US tech but keeps door open to Trump tariff talks

China is willing to work with the bloc to resolutely oppose protectionism, unilateralism and bullying, said Ling, who is also China’s deputy international trade representative, in a meeting of the China-Hungary Economic Joint Committee in Budapest.

