Apr 04, 2025
World Print 2025-04-04

EU threatens US tech but keeps door open to Trump tariff talks

AFP Published 04 Apr, 2025

BRUSSELS: Scrambling to limit the “dire” consequences of sweeping new US tariffs, the EU on Thursday told President Donald Trump the door remained open for trade talks — while threatening retaliation like targeting US Big Tech if negotiations fail.

Trump announced a 20 percent tariff for the European Union as part of a sweeping clampdown on imports to the United States that has fanned global trade war fears and sent markets tumbling.

Aiming for a cool-headed response to the tariff threat facing the 27-country bloc, EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic said he will speak to his US counterparts on Friday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the levies a “major blow to the world economy”, coming on top of tariffs on steel and aluminium imports as well as cars and auto parts that have already hit the European Union hard.

