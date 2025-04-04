AIRLINK 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.88%)
BOP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
CNERGY 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
FCCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.33%)
FFL 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.67%)
FLYNG 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.44%)
HUBC 144.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.91%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.04%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
MLCF 62.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.34%)
OGDC 231.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-1.57%)
PACE 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PAEL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
POWER 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PPL 189.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.33%)
PRL 37.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.46%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
SEARL 101.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
SSGC 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.41%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
TRG 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.77%)
WAVESAPP 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.59%)
BR100 12,923 Increased By 116.1 (0.91%)
BR30 39,341 Decreased By -362.2 (-0.91%)
KSE100 119,731 Increased By 792.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 37,075 Increased By 318.6 (0.87%)
Markets

US tariff jitters sink dollar, paving way for rupee to extend rally

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2025 10:40am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to extend its rally on Friday, supported by a broad-based slump in the US dollar on concerns that the sweeping US tariffs will hinder economic growth.

The one-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 85.28-85.30 per dollar compared with its close of 85.43 in the previous session.

The currency, boosted by the dollar’s weakness and position unwinding, is trading near its yearly high.

It started Thursday on a weak note due to risk aversion before staging a recovery. If the rupee “held up on a day like yesterday, you have to wonder what will trouble it,” a currency trader at a bank said.

“I keep thinking that there is no more downside (on the dollar/rupee pair) and yet it keeps falling.”

The dollar index plummeted nearly 2% on Thursday, logging in its worst day in more than two years, amid worries that President Donald Trump’s more severe-than-expected tariffs would lead to higher inflation and hurt growth.

Trump said he would impose a 10% baseline tariff on all US imports and higher duties on India and several other countries.

Indian rupee rally interrupted in run up to Trump’s tariffs

The blowback on the US economy “leaves the dollar naked” and investors fearing the impact on confidence and activity, ING Bank said in a note.

The concerns over US growth have prompted investors to lift their expectations to four rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year, starting in June.

The 2-year US yield is at its lowest in six months. Asian currencies were up on the day, with the Korean won leading the way. Equities, meanwhile, added to Thursday’s decline.

