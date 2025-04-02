Apr 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee rally interrupted in run up to Trump’s tariffs

Reuters Published 02 Apr, 2025 10:33am

MUMBAI: A rally in the Indian rupee that has lifted the currency to a three-month high is likely to pause on Wednesday in the countdown to a planned tariff announcement by the United States.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 85.60-85.64 to the US dollar compared with 85.47 on Friday.

India money markets were shut on Monday and Tuesday.

In March, the rupee posted its best monthly performance in more than six years, spurred by foreign portfolio and other inflows, coupled with a scaling back of bearish wagers.

Foreign investors purchased nearly $4 billion of Indian equities and bonds, a significant reversal from approximately $12 billion in outflows seen in January and February.

India rupee little changed

The rupee is heading into President Donald Trump’s “big moment” with a lot of positive momentum, a currency trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

“Tomorrow’s market direction will hinge on the overall response to Trump’s announcement,” he said, adding that exporters will step in if there is a significant USD/INR upward correction.

Australian Dollar US dollar US dollar index Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee rally interrupted in run up to Trump’s tariffs

Pakistan extends deadline for expulsion of Afghans

Oil steadies as market awaits fresh US tariffs

Minister of State for Interior represents Pakistan at Border Security Summit 2025 in London

Trump to escalate global trade tensions with new reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners

Hay shines as New Zealand beat Pakistan for ODI series win

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Martyr Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi on Eid

Russia drone strikes on Ukraine kill one, wound 10

Hezbollah official among four dead in Israeli strike on Beirut

Gold climbs on safe-haven demand ahead of US reciprocal tariffs

Pakistan sends 35-ton humanitarian aid to Myanmar

Read more stories