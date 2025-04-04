KPK, Balochistan: Afghan refugees’ repatriation begins

ISLAMABAD: Following the directives of the federal government and expiration of 31st March deadline, the voluntary repatriation and deportation of several unregistered and undocumented Afghan nationals commenced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Balochistan on Thursday.

Informed sources and officials told Business Recorder on telephone that scores of Afghan families have left for their home country via Torkham crossing point in KPK and Bab-e-Dosti in Chaman. The repatriation process, initially scheduled to begin on April 1st, but delayed due to Eidul Fitr holidays.

During the second phase of repatriation plan, over 50 Afghan families carrying Afghan Citizens Card (ACC) brought to Torkham on Thursday morning to cross over the border, official revealed.

An official at Torkham informed that all the 50 Afghan families were moved from the province of Punjab.

TheNational Database Registration Authority (Nadra) and immigration officials have sent illegal Afghans to their native country after fulfilling required legal formalities, especially biometrics.

The government has established special countres and holding centres at Torkham border crossing to facilitate deportation of hundreds of illegal Afghans residing in Pakistan for more than four decades.

The official at Torkham border said that after expiry of the deadline, the Punjab police kicked off crackdown against illegal Afghan nationals and number of them were apprehended for deportation.

