March CPI slows to 0.7pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s consumer inflation rate slowed to 0.7% year-on-year in March, the statistics bureau said on Thursday.
The monthly inflation rate was 0.9%, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s consumer inflation rate slowed to 0.7% year-on-year in March, the statistics bureau said on Thursday.
The monthly inflation rate was 0.9%, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Apr 3
|
280.62
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Apr 3
|
280.42
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Apr 3
|
146.81
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Apr 3
|
0.87
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Apr 3
|
1.31
|
Euro to USD / Apr 3
|
1.10
|
UK LIBOR % / Mar 27
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Apr 2
|
5,670.97
|
Nasdaq / Apr 2
|
17,601.05
|
FTSE 100 / Apr 2
|
8,608.48
|
Dow Jones / Apr 2
|
42,225.32
|
Germany DAX 30 / Apr 2
|
22,390.84
|
France CAC40 / Apr 2
|
7,858.83
|
India Sensex / Apr 3
|
76,339.59
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Apr 3
|
34,735.93
|
Hang Seng / Apr 3
|
22,859.74
|Item
|Value
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Mar 27
|
275,205
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Mar 28
|
17,085
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Apr 3
|
69.63
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Apr 3
|
3,128.02
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Apr 3
|
65.42
|
Petrol/Litre / Apr 4
|
254.63
|
Diesel/Litre / Apr 4
|
258.64
|Stock
|Price
|
Oilboy Energy(R) / Apr 3
Oilboy Energy Limited(R)(OBOYR2)
|
2.52
▲ 1 (65.79%)
|
PICIC Ins.Ltd. / Apr 3
PICIC Insurance Limited(PIL)
|
2.86
▲ 1 (53.76%)
|
Mughal Iron & Steel (R) / Apr 3
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited (R)(MUGHALR2)
|
5.01
▲ 1 (24.94%)
|
Reliance Ins. / Apr 3
Reliance Insurance Company Limited(RICL)
|
13.38
▲ 1.22 (10.03%)
|
Nimir Resins / Apr 3
Nimir Resins Limited(NRSL)
|
29.87
▲ 2.72 (10.02%)
|
Sanghar Sugar / Apr 3
Sanghar Sugar Mills Limited(SANSM)
|
51.89
▲ 4.72 (10.01%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Apr 3
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
12.10
▲ 1.1 (10%)
|
Khairpur Sug. / Apr 3
Khairpur Sugar Mills Limited(KPUS)
|
134.73
▲ 12.25 (10%)
|
LSE Financial Serv. / Apr 3
LSE Financial Services Limited(LSEFSL)
|
18.70
▲ 1.7 (10%)
|
Philip Morris Pak. / Apr 3
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited(PMPK)
|
892.71
▲ 81.16 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Ghani Chem. Ind. / Apr 3
Ghani Chemical Industries Limited(GCIL)
|
16.27
▼ -3.52 (-17.79%)
|
Lalpir Power / Apr 3
Lalpir Power Limited(LPL)
|
25.99
▼ -2.89 (-10.01%)
|
Crescent Fib. / Apr 3
Crescent Fibres Limited(CFL)
|
41.21
▼ -4.48 (-9.81%)
|
TPL Insurance / Apr 3
TPL Insurance Limited(TPLI)
|
8.66
▼ -0.94 (-9.79%)
|
Pak. P.V.C. / Apr 3
Pakistan PVC Limited(PPVC)
|
7.51
▼ -0.79 (-9.52%)
|
Imperial Limited / Apr 3
Imperial Limited(IML)
|
15.07
▼ -1.58 (-9.49%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / Apr 3
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
10.85
▼ -1.1 (-9.21%)
|
Karam Ceramics / Apr 3
Karam Ceramics Limited(KCL)
|
54.50
▼ -5.5 (-9.17%)
|
TPL Life Insur. / Apr 3
TPL Life Insurance Limited(TPLL)
|
54.02
▼ -4.86 (-8.25%)
|
Trust Sec.& Brok. / Apr 3
Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited(TSBL)
|
11
▼ -0.92 (-7.72%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Sui South Gas / Apr 3
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
52,881,436
▲ 3.18
|
Cnergyico PK / Apr 3
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
45,500,561
▼ -0.12
|
Arif Habib Corp / Apr 3
Arif Habib Corporation Limited(AHCL)
|
20,574,938
▼ -0.38
|
WorldCall Telecom / Apr 3
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
16,227,931
▲ 0.06
|
Pak Elektron / Apr 3
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
15,717,993
▼ -1.38
|
B.O.Punjab / Apr 3
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
14,458,903
▲ 0.24
|
Fauji Cement / Apr 3
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
14,246,294
▲ 0.99
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Apr 3
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
13,609,055
▲ 0.19
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Apr 3
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
12,812,804
▲ 2.94
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Apr 3
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
10,996,061
▲ 0.11
Comments