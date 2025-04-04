Apr 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-04

March CPI slows to 0.7pc YoY

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2025 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s consumer inflation rate slowed to 0.7% year-on-year in March, the statistics bureau said on Thursday.

The monthly inflation rate was 0.9%, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

inflation PBS CPI CPI inflation

Comments

200 characters

March CPI slows to 0.7pc YoY

US imposes 29pc tariff on Pakistan

KE FCA for Jan: Nepra allows Rs3.021 negative adjustment, withholds Rs2bn

Power rate cut gets cautious welcome from FPCCI

KPK, Balochistan: Afghan refugees’ repatriation begins

Industry hails power tariff cut but calls for more

Discos and KE consumers: Nepra approves Rs1.9 negative adjustment for Q2FY25

PM suspends PARC Chairman, PCCC president

IK optimistic about his release prospects

First phase of cotton cultivation successfully completed

Murad orders faster completion of Jam Sadiq, Quiadabad Interchanges

Read more stories