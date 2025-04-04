PHP releases performance report for March: 3.7m citizens checked on highways through e-Police Post App

LAHORE: The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) is actively engaged in serving and protecting citizens and ensuring compliance with laws on highways across the province.

In continuation of this, the PHP has released the performance report for the month of March 2025. The spokesperson for Punjab Police shared the details, that in March, the PHP checked 3.7 million citizens on the highways through the e-Police Post App. During the checking, 629 proclaimed offenders and judicial absconders were arrested.

The PHP checked 1.7 million vehicles on the highways across the province, and 280 stolen vehicles/motorcycles were recovered. Legal action was taken against 56,539 overloaded vehicles for violating axle load regulations. A total of 1,192 vehicles were fined for illegal use of gas cylinders. For the convenience of citizens, 12,955 driving licenses were issued.

37 missing children were reunited with their parents. A total of 5,541 temporary and permanent encroachments were removed to improve the flow of traffic. The PHP provided various types of assistance and guidance to 13,646 passengers on the highways.

Police Khidmat Marakaz provided various policing services to 16,183 citizens. Seventy-two cases were registered for the illegal use of firearms, and from drug dealers, 989 liters of alcohol, 37,980 grams of charas and 120 grams of ice were recovered.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar appreciated the excellent performance of the PHP. Dr Usman Anwar instructed the police officers to perform their duties with more dedication and sincerity to ensure smooth traffic flow and the service and protection of citizens.

