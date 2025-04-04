Punjab CM orders beautification of Rawalpindi city

LAHORE: Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, comprehensive steps are being taken for the beautification, cleanliness and improvement of parks in the entire division including Rawalpindi city.

On the direction of CM Punjab, a grand operation was carried out for the beautification and uplifting of Murree Road, removal of encroachments and cleaning up of all illegal bus stands including Pir Wadhai, Faizabad, besides eliminating drugs peddlers.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb presided over a three-hour long review meeting and commended the administration and all allied departments for making excellent arrangements on Eid-ul-Fitr and refunding additional fares being charged to the passengers.

She directed to complete the feasibility report of the Nullah Lai project in three months along with ensuring completion of the Ring Road project in December.

The meeting reviewed implementation of “Suthra Punjab” in the entire Rawalpindi division and directed to remove all other shortcomings which came to surface.

The CM congratulated the district administration and police for removing illegal bus stand from Pir Wadhai within a three-day deadline. On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Senior Provincial Minister directed to remove bus stands from Faizabad along with eliminating encroachments so as to ensure convenience of the citizens.

The CM has also directed to ensure the beautification, cleaning and uplifting plan of the entire Murree Road by next Friday. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that citizens have welcomed elimination of encroachments in the entire Rawalpindi division. The CM has assigned a task to the police authorities to make Rawalpindi division drug-free. She also directed to increase surveillance and patrolling operations in the border areas of Rawalpindi division.

On the direction of CM Punjab, a crackdown to be launched against the mafia involved in drug peddling was also approved. Later, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb along with relevant officials visited various hospitals in Rawalpindi, besides Raja Bazar, Fawara Chowk and Saddar. She reviewed steps being taken so far to eliminate encroachments along with making arrangements for the medical treatment of patients in the hospitals.

