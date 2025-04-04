Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 301,285 tonnes of cargo comprising 148,790 tonnes of import cargo and 152,495 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 148,790 comprised of 95,896 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 4,990 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 47,904 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 152,495 comprised of 72,650 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 63,845 tonnes of Clinkers & 16,000 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 03 ships namely Msc Giovanna Vii, Swan Lake & Maersk Salina berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 06 ships namely, MT Mardan, Zhong Gu Bei Jing, Cypress, X-Press Anglesey, Gsl Nicoletta & Molly sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of five ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, CMA CGM Cendrillon, Maersk Cairo and Asia Liberty are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 111,256 tonnes, comprising 81,370 tonnes imports cargo and 29,886 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,688 Containers (1,930 TEUs Imports &1,758 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Watasumi, Sinar Malahayati, Titan Unikum, Al-Kheesah and Yasa Neptune & two more ships, Wan Hai-501 and Torrente carrying Chick Peas, Palm oil, Chemicals, LNG, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, LCT, EVTL, PGPCL, PIBT and QICT are respectively on Thursday 3rd April, while another containers ship ‘MSC Roberta-V’ due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Friday 4th April, 2025.

