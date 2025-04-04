KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday, (April 03, 2025)

=========================================================================== The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl =========================================================================== Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi on 29-03-2025 =========================================================================== 37.324 KG 16,800 285 17,085 17,085 NIL Equivalent 40 KGS 18,005 305 18,310 18,310 NIL ===========================================================================

