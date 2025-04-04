Apr 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Spot rate firm amid post Eid holiday session

Recorder Report Published 04 Apr, 2025 05:22am

LAHORE: The local cotton market remained bearish on Thursday with low trading volume. Cotton analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that trading activity had partially resumed after the Eid holidays, with full operations restarting on Monday. He noted that current cotton prices in Sindh range between Rs 16,000 and Rs 17,200 per maund, depending on quality, while Punjab’s rates are between Rs 16,500 and Rs 17,500 per maund. The spot rate remained steady at Rs 16,800 per maund, and polyester fiber was traded at Rs 346 per kilogram.

Cotton prices cotton crops

