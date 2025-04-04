Markets Print 2025-04-04
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 03, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 03, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 118,938.11
High: 119,179.46
Low: 117,508.07
Net Change: 1,131.36
Volume (000): 201,028
Value (000): 19,482,853
Makt Cap (000) 3,615,254,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,923.31
NET CH (+) 136.18
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,427.63
NET CH (+) 186.00
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 32,056.01
NET CH (+) 782.76
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,609.44
NET CH (+) 117.39
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,696.89
NET CH (+) 94.42
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,069.82
NET CH (-) 1.68
------------------------------------
As on: 03-Aoril-2025
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments