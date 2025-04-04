KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 03, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 118,938.11 High: 119,179.46 Low: 117,508.07 Net Change: 1,131.36 Volume (000): 201,028 Value (000): 19,482,853 Makt Cap (000) 3,615,254,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,923.31 NET CH (+) 136.18 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,427.63 NET CH (+) 186.00 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 32,056.01 NET CH (+) 782.76 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,609.44 NET CH (+) 117.39 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,696.89 NET CH (+) 94.42 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,069.82 NET CH (-) 1.68 ------------------------------------ As on: 03-Aoril-2025 ====================================

