KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 03, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                118,938.11
High:                     119,179.46
Low:                      117,508.07
Net Change:                 1,131.36
Volume (000):                201,028
Value (000):              19,482,853
Makt Cap (000)         3,615,254,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,923.31
NET CH                    (+) 136.18
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,427.63
NET CH                    (+) 186.00
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 32,056.01
NET CH                    (+) 782.76
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,609.44
NET CH                    (+) 117.39
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,696.89
NET CH                     (+) 94.42
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,069.82
NET CH                      (-) 1.68
------------------------------------
As on:                 03-Aoril-2025
====================================

