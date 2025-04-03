New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs325,500 in Pakistan

Gold prices soared to a fresh record high in Pakistan on Thursday, in line with their increase in the international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs325,500 after a single-day rise of Rs500.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs279,063 after it registered an increase of Rs428, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The bullion market remained closed during the Eid holidays.

The international rate of gold also increased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,089 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $5 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price increased remained stable at Rs3,580 per tola.