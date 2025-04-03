EU’s Kallas: EU countries already providing over 50% Ukraine’s ammunition needs

Apr 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
WARSAW: European countries are already providing more than half of Ukraine’s ammunition needs, recently put at two million rounds by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Thursday.

“These things are moving very well we need to get the help to Ukraine as fast as possible. President Zelenskiyy has said that they need five billion to have at least two million rounds,” Kallas said ahead a of EU defence ministers summit in Warsaw.

“I’m glad to see that we already have different proposals or different countries are coming with their input to this, so we have already over 50% of what is needed,” she added.

