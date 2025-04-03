Balochistan’s development top priority, CM told

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared that Balochistan’s progress is the federal government’s top priority, saying the Centre will provide all possible support for the development of the province.

Talking to Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti who called on him in Lahore on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that the development of Balochistan is one of the government’s top priorities and all necessary measures will be taken in this regard.

During the meeting, both leaders held detailed discussions on economic, social, and law-and-order situation in Balochistan, as well as ongoing development projects being run by the federal government for the province.

Several highways: Balochistan bans night travel

Chief Minister Bugti briefed the premier about the progress of current development projects in the province.

Balochistan chief minister also extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the prime minister.

On this occasion, the prime minister reaffirmed that the development of Balochistan is one of the federal government’s top priorities, and all necessary steps will be taken to achieve the goal.

Meanwhile, talking to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Balochistan Ameer Senator Maulana Abdul Wasay in Quetta, Chief Minister Bugti said, “We welcome positive suggestions from political leaders for maintaining peace and durable development of the province”.

Provincial ministers and other leaders were also present in the meeting. The chief minister also extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings and best wishes to Maulana Abdul Wasay. They discussed overall situation of the province and other important issues during the meeting.

CM Balochistan pledged to work together for political harmony and common development goals saying that we appreciate positive proposals for peace and development in Balochistan.

Maulana Abdul Wasay also extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings and best wishes to the chief minister and his delegation.