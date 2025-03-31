AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Print 2025-03-31

Several highways: Balochistan bans night travel

NNI Published 31 Mar, 2025 04:08am

QUETTA: Authorities in Balochistan have imposed a night time travel ban on several national highways following a series of violent attacks targeting public transport passengers.

According to official notifications issued by Deputy Commissioners of Kachhi, Musa Khel, Zhob, Gwadar, and Nushki, travel on national highways from 6 pm to 6 am will no longer be permitted.

The ban applies to the Sibi Highway, Zhob-Dera Ismail Khan Highway, Coastal Highway, Quetta-Taftan Highway, and Loralai-Dera Ghazi Khan Highway.

Night travel ban imposed in Balochistan’s Kachhi, Musakhel

The decision comes in response to a surge in targeted attacks on public transport in the province.

Recently, six passengers were forcibly taken off a bus and shot dead in Gwadar, sparking serious security concerns.

Earlier, authorities had already restricted night time movement for public transport departing from Quetta, but now the restrictions have been expanded to multiple districts.

Officials stress that the travel ban aims to protect passengers from potential attacks, as militants have repeatedly targeted travellers on remote highways.

