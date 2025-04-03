Undocumented Afghan DPs: deportation deadline extended

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has postponed the deportation deadline for thousands of undocumented Afghan refugees, originally set for March 31, without specifying a new date for when deportations will resume.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on security measures in place during Eid ul Fitr and the progress made in the return of undocumented foreigners and Afghan Citizen Card holders.

Sharif expressed satisfaction with the peaceful environment throughout the holidays and commended the efforts of law enforcement agencies especially the interior minister for his efforts to ensure peace.

The meeting also reviewed matters concerning the Ministry of Interior, focusing on enforcement actions planned following the expiation of the Afghan repatriation deadline.

As of the previous cut-off, approximately 886,242 Afghans had returned to their home country. Officials indicated that legal actions would be initiated against individuals remaining in violation of the repatriation policy.

The decision to halt deportations comes amid the Pakistani government’s intensified campaign to expel Afghan nationals residing in the country without proper legal documentation.

This extension provides additional time for affected individuals to prepare for potential departures, taking into account the practical considerations surrounding the Eid ul Fitr holidays.

Pakistan has been a host to a significant Afghan refugee population, estimated at around three million, most of whom fled ongoing conflict and repression in Afghanistan.

The situation has gained urgency following the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in 2021, prompting renewed efforts by the Pakistani government to manage its Afghan refugee population while balancing humanitarian concerns and national security interests.

