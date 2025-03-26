Deadline fast approaching: Efforts to deport approx 0.8m illegal Afghans geared-up

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has geared-up its efforts to deport approximately 800,000 undocumented and illegal Afghan nationals as March 31 deadline is fast approaching, with just five days remaining.

Government of Pakistan has set March 31 as last date for those 0.8 million Afghan refugees, holding Afghan Citizen Cards (ACCs) to leave the country. Government will take stern action for failure to comply with the orders, said the sources.

The Foreign Office clarified that 31st March deadline has still not been changed and shall remain firm.

The Afghan Interim Government has repeatedly requested Pakistan to review the decision of deporting Afghan nationals to their home country, but the request was turned down citing security concerns.

Sources said the government had already set June 30 date for those Afghans holding Proof of Registration Cards (PoRs) to relocate from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Furthermore, those Afghans arriving after the Taliban takeover in Kabul, for third country resettlement, can stay in Pakistan until validity of their visa expires. Over 44,000 Afghan citizens are still waiting for decision of their resettlement cases by United States, UK, Australia and other European countries.

The UNHCR office in Pakistan and other human rights agencies have expressed concerns for sending Afghan nationals back to their home country where human rights situation is stated to be unsatisfactory.

According to official data, 876,194 illegal Afghan nationals have voluntarily left Pakistan as of March 23, and the repatriation process is ongoing since over a year.

The government has assured that the repatriation will be carried out without any mistreatment, and necessary food and healthcare facilities have been arranged for those returning voluntarily.

Authorities have warned that strict legal action will be taken against individuals who do not leave before the deadline.

Earlier, the Ministry of Interior had made mandatory upon all undocumented Afghans for obtaining NOC from Deputy Commissioner to continue living in Islamabad beyond December 31st.

The Interior Ministry had announced that Afghan nationals would not be allowed to stay in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) without proper authorisation after December 31 later extended uptill March 31.

According to available UNHCR statistics, total registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan are around 1.4 million who have held PoR cards. In July this year, the federal cabinet extended the validity of PoR cards, by one more year to June 30, 2025.

Additionally, those who hold ACC are about 0.8 million besides 0.6 million undocumented Afghan migrants.

According to official sources, around 700,000 new Afghans have arrived in Pakistan since the Taliban takeover in August 2021. Majority of them want to move to other countries for resettlement.

In addition, Interior Ministry’s Foreign National Security Cell has written a letter to Home Department of KPK, seeking details of all Afghan students studying in various educational institutions across the province, said the sources. The ministry has requested KPK Home Department to furnish the requisite information by March 27.

